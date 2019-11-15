© 2022 KUAF
Inside "Hidden Brain"

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published November 15, 2019 at 2:09 PM CST
Hidden Brain, from NPR, has been on the air for more than two years. Host Shankar Vedantam says exploring the human mind offers several opportunities to merge science and storytelling. You can head Hidden Brain Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. on KUAF.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
