USGS Conducting Aerial Surveys of North Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 18, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST
usgs_mapping.jpeg
Courtesy
/
EON Geosciences, Inc.
A Piper Navajo airplane with tail stinger magnetometer.

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are collaborating with Arkansas Geological Survey to aerial map 15 counties in north Arkansas for minerals and hazards, under the USGS Earth Mapping Resource Initiative project and the National Cooperative Geologic Mapping Program.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams