Ozarks at Large Stories

Bentonville Chamber Launches Program to Increase Diversity in Entrepreneurship

KUAF
Published November 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM CST
venture_noir.jpg

The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Venture Noire, an entrepreneurial resource organization designed specifically for diverse business owners, to offer workshops, mentorship programs, trainings and boot camps aimed at entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds. Venture Noire's first event called Pitch Perfect will be held Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Exchange in Bentonville.

