A Funk-Filled Weekend
Plenty of funk, rock and Americana music will be on stage this weekend throughout the region.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22, 9 p.m.
- Ghost Foot, The Gebharts, Sweet Darlin' at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21
- Ekali at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Kenny Freeman at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m.
- Caleb Cluck at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22
- Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The Odds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- William Clark Green, Grant Gilbert, Kenny Freeman at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Radio Phoenix, Gipsy Rufina, Kiel Groove at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8:30 p.m.
- City Grey at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Miss Misery, Senses Divide, AROK at Shirley's (Springdale) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Kurt Allen Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Anderson and Roe at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $45, 8 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Will Brand at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Pistol Hill at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Eric Matthews Band, Oreo Blue at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Halfway Crooks, Typsy Gypsy, Big City Moses, Who Shot JR at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $5 adv, $7 day of, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23
- Randall Shreve at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Funk Tank at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Stratosphere Brothers at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Harmonia at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - $12 online, $15 at the door, 7 p.m.
- Willowack, The Red Lens at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jeff Kearney and the Fractured Hearts at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - $10, 9:30 p.m.
- The Irie Lions, Koodookoo, Life Explicit at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- Magnolia Road at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Snaps for Sinners at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- New Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ben Miller Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Fred Eaglesmith at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - $25, 7 p.m.
- Black Belt Eagle Scout, Kale Ogle and the Light, Hikes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.