Governor Kicks Off Arkansas Highway Funding Campaign
Published November 21, 2019 at 2:12 PM CST
On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Gov. Asa Hutchinson about the Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1 Campaign he kicked off this week. Issue 1 would permanently extend a half-cent sales tax that is set to expire in 2022.
