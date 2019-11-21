© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Kicks Off Arkansas Highway Funding Campaign

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published November 21, 2019 at 2:12 PM CST
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, surrounded by mayors from across Arkansas and transportation officials, speaks at Friday's kickoff for the campaign for Issue 1.

On today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Gov. Asa Hutchinson about the Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue 1 Campaign he kicked off this week. Issue 1 would permanently extend a half-cent sales tax that is set to expire in 2022. 

