Arkansauce Takes Its Time Creating New Album

Published November 22, 2019 at 12:54 PM CST
Arkansauce

Maybe Someday is the fourth full-length album from Fayetteville-based band Arkansauce. Fans can stream the album beginning on Thanksgiving. The group will host a CD release party at George's Majestic Lounge Dec. 6.

