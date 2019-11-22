Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansauce Takes Its Time Creating New Album
Published November 22, 2019 at 12:54 PM CST
Maybe Someday is the fourth full-length album from Fayetteville-based band Arkansauce. Fans can stream the album beginning on Thanksgiving. The group will host a CD release party at George's Majestic Lounge Dec. 6.
