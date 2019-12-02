Fayetteville Historic District Residents Consider Preservation Ordinance Petition

The city of Fayetteville has five designated historic districts, but no historic preservation codes. Two residents of the Washington-Willow Historic District, who also serve as city historic district commissioners, have launched a petition initiative to gauge interest in a preservation ordinance based on new guidelines issued last year.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.