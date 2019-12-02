© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Historic District Residents Consider Preservation Ordinance Petition

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 2, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST
fayetteville_preservation_petition.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Fayetteville Historic District Commissioner Katie Mihalevich, left, visits with Washington-Willow Property owners inside Washington County Headquarters House, as Commissioner Jason Smith, far right, stands by.

The city of Fayetteville has five designated historic districts, but no historic preservation codes. Two residents of the Washington-Willow Historic District, who also serve as city historic district commissioners, have launched a petition initiative to gauge interest in a preservation ordinance based on new guidelines issued last year.

