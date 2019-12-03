Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

On today's show, we speak with an attorney and journalist about what it means to be held in contempt of court after a local journalist recently faced that charge. Plus, a cemetery in Fayetteville commemorates the unmarked graves on its property to mark 400 years of African American history in the U.S. And, our Militant Grammarian takes us on another deep dive into an English language rule you may not have known about.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.