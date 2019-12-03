© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Would Have vs. Used To

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 3, 2019 at 12:24 PM CST

Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us go deep into language rules this week with a lesson about when to use "would have" or "used to." And as an added bonus: the definition of stative verbs!

