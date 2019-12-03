Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Would Have vs. Used To
Published December 3, 2019 at 12:24 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us go deep into language rules this week with a lesson about when to use "would have" or "used to." And as an added bonus: the definition of stative verbs!
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
