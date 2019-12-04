A Wealth of Musical Options
For the first full weekend of December, there are plenty of opportunities to hear rock, folk, soul, and even electonica live throughout the area.
Thursday, Dec. 5
- Mike Ryan at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- Steve Azar at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $38, 7:30 p.m.
- Steel Skye at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Alan Morgan at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Moonsong, Musclegoose at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- Allison Grace Duo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
- Honeyjack at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Arkansauce, Pert Near Sandstone, Grassfed at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 8:30 p.m.
- Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo, White Mansion at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- William Pierce, Makin' Loaf, Honey Collective at Nomad's trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Home By Daylight at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Trippy Hippy, Dondo, Medulla at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Candy Lee at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 7:30 p.m.
- Ocie Fisher at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Jillia Jackson Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Todd Snider at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $25 adv, $27 day of, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
- Vangoons, Patient Eyes, Laith, Molasses Disaster at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- The Call, Less is More at Nomad's southtown (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- AJ McCausland Band at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Irie Lions at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- The Heathers at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Ten Penny Gypsy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- John Two-Hawks at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $15, 8 p.m.
- Kadela at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Whispering Willows at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10 suggested donation, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
- Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3 p.m.
- School of Rock Fall Showcase at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Laura Stevenson, Adult Mom at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $14 adv, $16 day of, 8:30 p.m.