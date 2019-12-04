Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

On today’s show, a Fayetteville man is walking more than 100 miles to raise money and awareness for child literacy. Plus, a science fiction classic that stands the test of a quarter-century, Pastor Clint Schnekloth has his first winter reading recommendation of the season. And, a new edition of Reflections in Black honors somebody close to home. We also have a live music rundown for the first full weekend of December.
