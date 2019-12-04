Reflections in Black: John L Colbert

Dr. John L Colbert is an Arkansas native, who received three degrees from the University of Arkansas. He began a career in education as a special education teacher at Fayetteville's Bates Elementary School and eventually served as principal of Jefferson and Holcomb elementary schools. He has been a part of the administrative team at Fayetteville Public Schools since 2008 and currently serves as Fayetteville Schools Superintendant. Aside from his education career, he has led and served numerous area organizations, and he was the founder and past president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council. This is his story.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.