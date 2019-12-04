Reflections in Black: John L Colbert

Dr. John L Colbert is an Arkansas native, who received three degrees from the University of Arkansas. He began a career in education as a special education teacher at Fayetteville's Bates Elementary School and eventually served as principal of Jefferson and Holcomb elementary schools. He has been a part of the administrative team at Fayetteville Public Schools since 2008 and currently serves as Fayetteville Schools Superintendant. Aside from his education career, he has led and served numerous area organizations, and he was the founder and past president of the Northwest Arkansas MLK Council. This is his story.