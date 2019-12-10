Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

On today's show, we have details about the first phase of the redesign of the 71B corridor in Fayetteville. Plus, John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses impeachment in D.C. and the new head football coach in Arkansas. And, we get a preview of the performance Fayetteville High School's choir has planned for the 15th annual Madrigal Feast at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.