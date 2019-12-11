Reflections in Black: Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll was born Carol Diann Johnson in the Bronx in 1935. At a young age, she won a music scholarship and began modeling as a teen. While studying at New York University, she won a TV talent show and sang at the famed Latin Quarter nightclub in 1954. She soon started acting in Hollywood and Broadway productions, and received a Tony award for Best Actress in a Musical for her work in No Strings. She would later perform on Hollywood variety shows such as The Tonight Show and others. She also won a Golden Globe for her work on the show Julia, would later have her own TV variety show, and would continue acting until the early 2000s. This is her story.
