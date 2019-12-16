Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Miracle on 34th Street Comes to Springdale
Published December 16, 2019 at 3:28 PM CST
The holiday shows continue this week. Becca Martin-Brown, features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a preview of an audio presentation of Miracle on 34th Street at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springale.
