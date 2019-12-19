© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Congress, Advocates Press to Reinstate Medicaid Coverage to COFA Pacific Islanders

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 19, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST
Riklon.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Dr. Sheldon Riklon seated in his office inside UAMS-Northwest, where he works as a clinician and assistant professor.

A pair of matching bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress this year to reinstate Medicaid eligibility to citizens of Freely Associated States residing in the U.S. under treaties called Compacts of Free Association. Included are persons from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, discusses the rationale for the entitlement.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Marshall IslandsMarshallese community
