Congress, Advocates Press to Reinstate Medicaid Coverage to COFA Pacific Islanders

A pair of matching bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress this year to reinstate Medicaid eligibility to citizens of Freely Associated States residing in the U.S. under treaties called Compacts of Free Association. Included are persons from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, discusses the rationale for the entitlement.