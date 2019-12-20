Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Talking Green: Medical Marijuana and Banking
Published December 20, 2019 at 12:09 PM CST
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the opening of Fort Cannabis, a medical marijuana dispensary in Fort Smith, as well as a new report grading the Arkansas banking business.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.

