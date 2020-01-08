© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

A Masters in Using Data Comes to U of A

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST
kali.jpg
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Professor Raja Kali

The University of Arkansas’s Sam M. Walton College of Business will soon offer a Masters of Science in Economic Analytics, taught by Professor Raja Kali. As Kali explains, the three-course degree will overlap with the existing Masters of Information Systems program at the Walton College where students can earn a certificate in enterprises systems. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories University of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
