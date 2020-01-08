Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Masters in Using Data Comes to U of A
Published January 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Professor Raja Kali
The University of Arkansas’s Sam M. Walton College of Business will soon offer a
Masters of Science in Economic Analytics, taught by Professor Raja Kali. As Kali explains, the three-course degree will overlap with the existing Masters of Information Systems program at the Walton College where students can earn a certificate in enterprises systems.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
