Exploring Math, Philosophy and Genius

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is back with another book suggestion. This time he recommends The Weil Conjectures: On Math and the Pursuit of the Unknown by Kate Olsson. The book is a biography of siblings Simone and Andre Weil and their studies of math, philosophy and more.

Ozarks at Large Stories Clint Schnekloth
