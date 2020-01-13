Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Exploring Math, Philosophy and Genius
Published January 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is back with another book suggestion. This time he recommends The Weil Conjectures: On Math and the Pursuit of the Unknown by Kate Olsson. The book is a biography of siblings Simone and Andre Weil and their studies of math, philosophy and more.
