Music Classes Offered Through U of A

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the U of A Community Music School is offering classes for children 4 to 6 years old. Registration is open through Jan. 21. Classical music concerts are also starting up again throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Robert Mueller, composer at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18



Felix Olschofka Masterclass at the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) - free, 11 a.m.

Felix Olschofka, violin at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

