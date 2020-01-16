© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Music Classes Offered Through U of A

KUAF
Published January 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST
University of Arkansas

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the U of A Community Music School is offering classes for children 4 to 6 years old. Registration is open through Jan. 21. Classical music concerts are also starting up again throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
