Music Classes Offered Through U of A
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the U of A Community Music School is offering classes for children 4 to 6 years old. Registration is open through Jan. 21. Classical music concerts are also starting up again throughout Northwest Arkansas.
Thursday, Jan. 16
- Robert Mueller, composer at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Felix Olschofka Masterclass at the University of Arkansas (Fayetteville) - free, 11 a.m.
- Felix Olschofka, violin at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
- APOx Small Bites at Record Downtown (Bentonville) - $35-$40, 6:30 p.m.