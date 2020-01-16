Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Council Discusses New Health Institute, Roads & Walmart HQ
Published January 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST
The winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council including discussions about a new Whole Health Institute, an upcoming road and highway election and progress on the new Walmart headquarters.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.