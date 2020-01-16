© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

NWA Council Discusses New Health Institute, Roads & Walmart HQ

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST
alice_walton.jpg
K. Kellams
/
KUAF
Alice Walton unveils plans for the Whole Health Institute at the NWA Council's winter meeting.

The winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council including discussions about a new Whole Health Institute, an upcoming road and highway election and progress on the new Walmart headquarters.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Council
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content