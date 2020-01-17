From Hair Blowouts to Crocheting, Locals Rally to Send Aid to Australia
Salon Beaux in Fayetteville is holding a fundraiser this Saturday, Jan. 19.
Crocheted birds nest from a pattern provided by Animal Rescue Craft Guild.
Joey pouches and crate beds made for Animal Rescue Craft Guild.
A joey in a hanging pouch at Bush Baby Wildlife Rescue.
The patterns from Animal Rescue Craft Guild also include bat wraps.
One of the first fundraising events in Northwest Arkansas was organized by Hayden Meshell.
Following weeks of wildfires that have devastated wildlife in Australia, some Arkansans are stepping up to crochet birds nest and joey pouches for injured animals and others are offering hair blowouts to raise money for wildlife organizations.