Heaven, Hell, Salvation and a Book Recommendation
Published January 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville brings us another book suggestion, and it covers plenty of ground. He's suggesting
That All Shall Be Saved: Heaven, Hell and Universal Salvation by David Bentley Hart.
