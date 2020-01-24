Harrison City Council Expresses Support for Medical Marijuana Use Enforcement

The Harrison City Council, on Thursday, agreed to support an ordinance allowing municipal police to enforce state regulations on medical marijuana use within city limits. Mayor Jerry Jackson says the vote was unanimous. A second reading is scheduled for Feb. 27 to allow for public comment.
