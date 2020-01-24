© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Harrison City Council Expresses Support for Medical Marijuana Use Enforcement

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 24, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST
harrison_cc_1-23.png
Courtesy
/
City of Harrison
A video screen shot of Harrison's city council meeting which considered a draft ordinance enforcing state medical marijuana use regulations.

The Harrison City Council, on Thursday, agreed to support an ordinance allowing municipal police to enforce state regulations on medical marijuana use within city limits. Mayor Jerry Jackson says the vote was unanimous. A second reading is scheduled for Feb. 27 to allow for public comment.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
