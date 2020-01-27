Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Increased Insulin Prices Could Negatively Affect Arkansans
Published January 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement
A
new study from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement finds the average cost of insulin in Arkansas has more than doubled over five years. Officials say this could be a concern for Arkansans on fixed incomes.
