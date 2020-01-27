© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Increased Insulin Prices Could Negatively Affect Arkansans

KUAF
Published January 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST
insulin_increase.png
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Center for Health Improvement

A new study from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement finds the average cost of insulin in Arkansas has more than doubled over five years. Officials say this could be a concern for Arkansans on fixed incomes.  

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Insulin
Related Content