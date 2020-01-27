© 2022 KUAF
Steve Inskeep Examines an Imperfect Union in New Book

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST
Steve Inskeep, a host of NPR's Morning Edition, explores the lives of Jessie and John Fremont in his new book, Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Fremont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity and Helped Cause the Civil War. The Fremonts were influential in the westward expansion of the United States.

