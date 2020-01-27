Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Steve Inskeep Examines an Imperfect Union in New Book
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST
Steve Inskeep, a host of NPR's Morning Edition, explores the lives of Jessie and John Fremont in his new book, Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Fremont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity and Helped Cause the Civil War. The Fremonts were influential in the westward expansion of the United States.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
