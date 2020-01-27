Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
"The Royale" Opens at TheatreSquared
Published January 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST
Courtesy
/
TheaterSquared
TheatreSquared's new production,
, is inspired by the real life of boxing legend Jack Johnson. Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor with the The Royale , helps us learn more about the play. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
A few months ago, Terra Studios announced it would suspend its hot glass demonstrations until a greener form of the process can be used. Sunday, the…
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us a preview of the final event connected to the artists' coop…
Live music opportunities through the weekend include plenty of folk, some funk, bouts of blues and more.Thursday, Jan. 23Randall Shreve at Dickson St. Pub…
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says this week the University of Arkansas Department of Music is hosting a Faculty…
Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Public Library will host a human library. Twenty-two people will be "books" and patrons can check each out…