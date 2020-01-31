Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Washington Regional Rolls Out New Billing System
Published January 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST
Washington Regional Medical Center is launching a new billing system Feb.1. The new system will consolidate most Washington Regional hospital, clinic and department bills on a single statement.
