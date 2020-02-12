Reflections in Black: Alfonso Schomburg

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1873, Alfonso Schomburg was inspired by Latin revolutionaries and wanted to join the movement to ensure human rights for his people. He moved to New York City where he became an advocate for Puerto Rico's independence from Spain. After the disbanding of the revolutionary parties, Schomburg devoted his time to studying and recording American history in the south. Later, Schomburg would go on to found a historical society for African American research and worked to collect and create space to tell the story of black America.