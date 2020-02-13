© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sound Perimeter: Brass Week at the University of Arkansas

KUAF
Published February 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST
lia_feb_13.jpg
Courtesy
/
Bethany Clarke

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says two concerts at the University of Arkansas will shine a spotlight on brass instruments this week .

Thursday, Feb. 13

Saturday, Feb. 15

Sunday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
Related Content