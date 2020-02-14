Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Theater for Your Valentine
Published February 14, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Becca Martin-Brown
Becca Martin-Brown talks with Fort Smith Little Theater ahead of their new season for the "What's Up" podcast.
There are numerous theater productions happening across our region. Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the
Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, helps direct us through the menu of musicals, dramas and comedies.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
