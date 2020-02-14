© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Theater for Your Valentine

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 14, 2020
Becca Martin-Brown
Becca Martin-Brown talks with Fort Smith Little Theater ahead of their new season for the "What's Up" podcast.

There are numerous theater productions happening across our region. Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, helps direct us through the menu of musicals, dramas and comedies.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
