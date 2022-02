Jenna Melnicki of Jenna and the Soul Shakers is organizing Dancing for Dianne: A Festival of Hope. The fundraiser is scheduled for 12-10 p.m. Feb. 23 at Arts Center of the Ozarks and will feature performances by 20 bands. Tickets, which include food and beer, are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Proceeds will support Jenna's mother, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer.