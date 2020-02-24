Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Has Strongest Medical Marijuana Sales in State
Published February 24, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST
Acanza in Fayetteville is one of four medical marijuana dispensaries in northwest Arkansas.
Since the first
medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opened last May, patients across the state have spent over $40 million purchasing more than 6,200 pounds of medical marijuana. There are 18 dispensaries currently in operation, but more than 30 percent of sales are taking place at the four dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas.
