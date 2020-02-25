The Barbaloots Release New CD

The Barbaloots will release a new CD and play a concert Sunday at Fayetteville Public Library. The band is the brainchild of Michael Cockram, one half of the folk duo Shore and Cockram, and the band's new CD, Possum Came to Town, is an album of music intended to appeal to all ages. We talk with Michael Cockram and Susan Shore about the new project.
