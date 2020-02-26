© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: William Wells Brown

By Timothy Dennis,
Raven Cook
Published February 26, 2020
University of North Carolina

William Wells Brown was born around 1814 to a white father and enslaved mother. As a young man, he spent much of his youth in St. Louis, Mo. working in different trades. On New Years Day 1834, William escaped from his master's steamboat while docked in Cincinnati, Ohio. He relished in his newfound freedom and was eventually taken in by the Wells Browns, a white Quaker family whose last name he'd eventually adopt. In Ohio, William met his wife and fathered two daughters. After moving his family to New York, Brown became a conductor on the Underground Railroad. Brown would also go on to write three widely popular texts: Three Years in Europe,Clotel, and his autobiography, Narrative of William W. Brown a Fugitive Slave Written By Himself. William would also deliver more than 1,000 speeches across North America and Europe before settling in Boston, where he lived until his death in 1884.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
