Fort Smith Symphony Prepares Music From 20th and 21st Centuries

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 3, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST
Courtesy
/
Fort Smith Symphony

John Jeter, the Music Director of the Fort Smith Symphony, helps us get ready for The Sounds of Power concert at ArcBest Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The program includes Prokofiev, Gershwin and new music from composer Rocky Rueter.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
