State Medical Providers, Emergency Managers Collaborate on Coronavirus Response Plan

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 4, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST
wrmc-drone-2017_small.jpg
Courtesy
/
WRMC
Washington Regional Medical Center is prepared to respond to a coronavirus outbreak.

The Arkansas Department of Health is working closely with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide chain-of-command guidance to Arkansas medical providers and emergency managers on how best to protect themselves when responding to a possible outbreak of coronavirus, which has spread to 13 U.S. states so far.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
