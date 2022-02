Sound Perimeter: Community Music School Hosts Trumpet Workshop

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says trumpet players from high school to college are invited to participate in the 2020 Arkansas Trumpet Workshop Saturday.

Saturday, Mar. 7

Arkansas Trumpet Workshop at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $40, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, Mar. 8



SHE Festival: Lyrique Quintet at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall (Fayetteville) - free, 3 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 9



Symphonic Band and Concert Band Concert at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $5-$10, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 10



SHE Festival: Contemporary Music Concert Black Box Theatre, Global Campus (Fayetteville) - free, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 11