Brick Fields Releases Live CD
Published March 6, 2020 at 12:22 PM CST
Brick Fields Blues Therapy: Live at George's Majestic Lounge features 10 songs peformed and recorded by the Northwest Arkansas-based band last summer at the Fayetteville music venue. The group will return to George's for a happy hour performance Mar. 27.
