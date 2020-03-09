© 2022 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Ozarks at Large Stories

Leading Meaningful Discussions With a Congregation

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 9, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
clintschnkloth_HS.jpg
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Clint Schnekloth

How can conversations at a place of faith have an impact on our greater social discussions? Pastor Clint Schnekloth, with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, says discussions about how to lead meaningful conversations are happening with clergy frequently.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
