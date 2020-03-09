Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Leading Meaningful Discussions With a Congregation
Published March 9, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Clint Schnekloth
How can conversations at a place of faith have an impact on our greater social discussions?
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, says discussions about how to lead meaningful conversations are happening with clergy frequently.
