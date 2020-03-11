Reflections in Black: Annie Turnbo Malone

Born in Metropolis, Ill. on Aug. 9, 1869 to former slaves, Annie Turnbo never finished high school, but she found her niche in cosmetology. By age 20, Turnbo was already marketing her first line of hair care products. After moving to St. Louis, Mo., she trademarked her brand PORO. Turnbo would become one of the wealthiest women in the nation and eventually opened a factory and beauty school. Her company grew to employ and house 175 people. Turnbo spent her final days in Chicago where she died in 1957.