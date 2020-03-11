The Show Goes On
UPDATED Friday, March 13, 2020 9:52 a.m. - Several upcoming shows have been cancelled. To the best of our knowledge, the following events that are not crossed out are still scheduled to happen.
Wednesday, Mar. 11 Karly Driftwood, Dylan Earl at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m. Brick Fields at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 12 The Roads Below, Bree Ogden at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m. Block St. Hot Club at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. Ashtyn Barbaree at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. Jovan Arellano at Natural State Beer Co. (Rogers) - 6 p.m. Shaun Munday at Growler USA (Rogers) - 6:30 p.m. Brance Bess at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 13
Earl and Them, Mudhawk at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Black Joe Lewis at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 9:30 p.m.
Koodookoo, Dim Phoebus at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- The Candid at The Cork and Keg (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Jess Harp, Ppoacher Ppoacher, Eryn Brothers at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. The Accidentals at Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Craig Cook and the Marauders at JJ's Dickson St. (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Rackensack at Shirley's (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- Tony Alvarez at Tontitown Winery (Tontitown) - 6:30 p.m.
- The City Girls Eagles Tribute, Simply Seeger at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $13 adv, $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- Randy Soller at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremy Treat at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 7:30 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy, Bud Shaver, and Friends at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Dirty Strings at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Catherine Reed at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $7, 8 p.m.
- Aces n Eights at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 14
- Eli Young Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- The Inner Party, Universe Contest, Space in the 80s at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Cindy Cane, HNRY FLWR, Heaven Honey, chico, NO SWOON, Gardensnakes, Irrevery at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Jimi Gibbons at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Peter Redford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Heels, Midtown Queer, The Wirms at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Mad Dogs and Irishmen at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
John Moreland at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Anna Meredith at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $20, $16 for members, 8 p.m.
- Aces n Eights at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- TJ Scarlett at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Tony Alvarez at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Modern August at Ozark Cafe (Jasper) - 6 p.m.
- Black Out Boys at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 2:30 p.m.
- Violet and the Undercurrents at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Vince Turner at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's (Fort Smith) - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Mar. 15
- Eli Young Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 9 p.m.
- Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, Kill Vargas, The Chads at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Simeon Basil at Terra Studios (Durham) - 1 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns at Tontitown Winery (Tontitown) - 5 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Java Dudes Coffee Co. (Rogers) - 12 p.m.
- Daniel Yates at Java Dudes Coffee Co. (Rogers) - 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Mar. 16
- The Juice at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Daikaiju at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Shred Flintstone, Musclegoose, Church Girls, HOTMOM at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at JJ's (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 17
- Fran, Jess Harp at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Mickey Finn's (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Dandelion Heart at First Presbyterian Church (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- The Crumbs at Core Pub (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Mar. 18
- Tow'rs, A Boy and His Kite at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9 p.m.
- Aces n Eights duo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- 70th Anniversary at Maxine's Taproom (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- neon glittery, stepmom, Yasmin Nur at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Daniel Yates at Crossroads Tavern (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- James McMurtry at The Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Reverend Hylton at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks at The Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 9 p.m.