© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Being a Musician in a Time of Social Distancing

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
bryanhombree-fai19-1398_1.jpg
Courtesy
/
Morton Fog
Bernice and Bryan Hembree perform as Smokey & the Mirror and are the founders of the Roots Festival in Fayetteville.

As almost every show and concert across the region and the country gets postponed, it becomes difficult for musicians to stay afloat. Bryan and Bernice Hembree have lost shows as musicans and have had to cancel shows they've booked.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content