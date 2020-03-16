Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Being a Musician in a Time of Social Distancing
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
Bernice and Bryan Hembree perform as Smokey & the Mirror and are the founders of the Roots Festival in Fayetteville.
As almost every show and concert across the region and the country gets postponed, it becomes difficult for musicians to stay afloat.
Bryan and Bernice Hembree have lost shows as musicans and have had to cancel shows they've booked.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
