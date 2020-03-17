Fayetteville City Council Passes Emergency COVID-19 Measures

A special Fayetteville City Council meeting was held late Monday to approve three key emergency measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic – the first municipality in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to take such action.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.