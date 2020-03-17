© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
UofAlogo100.jpg
University of Arkansas

Fayetteville City Council Passes Emergency COVID-19 Measures

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 17, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
IMG_4964.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
All seating at Fayetteville City Council meetings is now arranged six feet apart, under a new nationwide social distancing protocol.

A special Fayetteville City Council meeting was held late Monday to approve three key emergency measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic – the first municipality in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to take such action.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleCoronavirusCOVID-19
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content