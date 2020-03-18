© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

Yarn Bomb Marks Maxine's 70th Anniversary as Bar Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

KUAF
Published March 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT
maxine_s.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
Although Maxine's is closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the yarn bomb marking the bar's 70th anniversary will be up through at least the end of March, which is National Crochet Month.

Before the coronavirus outbreak shuttered many small businesses for an unknown amount of time, Maxine's Taproom was yarn bombed by artist Gina Gallina for the establishment's 70th anniversary. Maxine Miller opened the bar on March 18, 1950. There was supposed to be a celebration of that today, but the managers of Maxine's decided to close temporarily in response to COVID-19. However, the crochet blanket that covers the building will remain to remind passersby of the anniversary.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories FayettevilleCoronavirusCOVID-19Maxine's Taproom
