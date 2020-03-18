Yarn Bomb Marks Maxine's 70th Anniversary as Bar Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Before the coronavirus outbreak shuttered many small businesses for an unknown amount of time, Maxine's Taproom was yarn bombed by artist Gina Gallina for the establishment's 70th anniversary. Maxine Miller opened the bar on March 18, 1950. There was supposed to be a celebration of that today, but the managers of Maxine's decided to close temporarily in response to COVID-19. However, the crochet blanket that covers the building will remain to remind passersby of the anniversary.