New Program Helps Restaurants Donate Excess Food

Published March 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
middle_mile.jpg

As restaurants close or see fewer patrons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may find themselves with an excess of food. One option to ensure the food doesn’t go to waste is to donate it to the NWA Food Bank’s Middle Mile Food Recovery Program.

