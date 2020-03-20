Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Program Helps Restaurants Donate Excess Food
Published March 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
As restaurants close or see fewer patrons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they may find themselves with an excess of food. One option to ensure the food doesn’t go to waste is to donate it to the
NWA Food Bank’s Middle Mile Food Recovery Program.
As schools across Arkansas close today for the rest of the week and into spring break, some restaurants in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are…
Community Clinic has opened four coronavirus testing and treatment sites in Northwest Arkansas, but CEO Judd Semingson says anyone who is concerned they…
The Buffalo National River, a traditional spring break destination, has closed certain facilities until further notice, according to Cassie Branstetter,…
On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson directed all restaurants and bars to cease dine-in seating and restrict operations to carry-out and delivery services…
Laura Bell Phillips got tested for coronavirus this week at the Washington Regional Medical Center testing site. She doesn't know the results yet, but…