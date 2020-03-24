© 2022 KUAF
Governor Reports First Coronavirus-Related Deaths in State

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 24, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
In his daily briefing Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state has experienced its first two coronavirus-related deaths. One patient is in their 50s, the other is over 80 years old. The number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands at 218. The governor also announced the state has received 24 pallets of personal protective gear from the national strategic stockpile, which includes about 28,000 masks. Another one million units of PPE should arrive this weekend from the order the state made with the UAMS procurement team. Hutchinson also announced he would like the special legislative session to hash out budget shortfalls to start on Thursday. You can watch the governor's press conference here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
