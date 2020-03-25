Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Beaver Water District Still Producing Safe Drinking Water
Published March 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
In accordance with guidance from health officials, the Beaver Water District Administration and Education Center is closed to the public until further notice. However, core staff are still working so the district can continue providing safe drinking water to Northwest Arkansas.
-
Washington and Benton County officials have issued emergency public health declarations, due to the coronavirus pandemic, closing administration buildings…
-
The campus at John Brown University grew quiet this week after Dr. Charles "Chip" Pollard, the president of the school, announced all students had to move…
-
On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson directed all restaurants and bars to cease dine-in seating and restrict operations to carry-out and delivery services…
-
While the coronavirus outbreak has slowed down a lot of other industries, new home construction and renovation in Northwest Arkansas remains mostly on…
-
The City of Fayetteville is suspending curbside recycling during the pandemic, but residents can still recycle at drop-off locations. Heather Ellzy, an…