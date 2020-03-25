© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Beaver Water District Still Producing Safe Drinking Water

KUAF
Published March 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
water.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
While the coronavirus outbreak has led to a rush on bottled water, the Beaver Water District is still producing safe drinking water for the region.

In accordance with guidance from health officials, the Beaver Water District Administration and Education Center is closed to the public until further notice. However, core staff are still working so the district can continue providing safe drinking water to Northwest Arkansas.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Related Content