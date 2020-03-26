Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
IT Companies Take Center Stage As Companies, Schools Go Remote
Published March 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
In today's edition of the
Report, Paul Gatling speaks with Keith Woodruff, the chief technical officer at Edafio Technology Partners, about how IT companies are responding to the increased demand for remote capabilities as companies and schools go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
