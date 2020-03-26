© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

IT Companies Take Center Stage As Companies, Schools Go Remote

KUAF | By Paul Gatling
Published March 26, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
In today's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling speaks with Keith Woodruff, the chief technical officer at Edafio Technology Partners, about how IT companies are responding to the increased demand for remote capabilities as companies and schools go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozarks at Large Stories NWA Business JournalCoronavirusCOVID-19
