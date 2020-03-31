© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Following Reports of Crowding, Governor Considers Curtailing Out-of-State Travelers

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 31, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
On Tuesday, during his daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is lower than models projected, but Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health added there still isn't as much testing as officials would like. The governor also said he was concerned about reports of crowding at the Buffalo National River and some state parks and announced his administration is looking at ways to curtail out-of-state visitors. To watch today's briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
